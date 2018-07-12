LATEST: Zanu-PF, MDC mourners exchange blows at Chitungwiza cemetery

HARARE: Violent clashes erupted yesterday between Zanu Pf and MDC Alliance stalwarts at Unit L cemetery in Chitungwiza in a development which allegedly left several people injured and cars destroyed.

Sources who witnessed the incident alleged that the Nyaradzo bus which had ferried mourners to the cemetery was also damaged during the violent clashes which were reportedly triggered by Zanu Pf supporters.

According to the source, Zanu Pf stalwarts had ferried one of their cadres for burial and they saw one of the council workers who was digging the grave wearing an MDC Alliance t-shirt.

This irked Zanu Pf supporters and they teamed up and beat the council worker. The council worker, an MDC Alliance supporter in turn reported to his colleagues that he had been beaten over party regalia.

The MDC Alliance supporters reportedly mobilised themselves and they went to the cemetery for revenge.

Zanu Pf supporters and other mourners who were burying their cadre were then beaten up by the MDC Alliance team in a development which saw several cars being destroyed including the Nyaradzo bus.

The driver of the hearse escaped the violence by a whisker after he quickly drove off from the scene leaving the two sides exchanging blows.

