Zimbabwean techpreneur and vice-president of financial technology company Chipper Cash, Pardon Mujakachi says the fast-growing firm has secured a licence to set up operations in Rwanda.

Chipper Cash, funded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, facilitates cross-border payments.

Mujakachi says the fintech company has acquired an E-Money Issuer licence, which will see it facilitate money transfers in Rwanda and abroad.

Chipper Cash is the latest player to enter the Kigali International Financial Centre, Rwanda’s ambitious project to create a global hub.

Newshawks