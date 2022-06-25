Image: Zimlive

A plane carrying the body of renowned academic Alex Magaisa touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon.

Family members and friends have gathered to receive the body.

Apparently, Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa and his deputy Tendai Biti are among mourners welcoming Magaisa’s body, who died in the United Kingdom on June 6.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be conducted at the East End Hall, Harare Showgrounds tomorrow.

The police has since allowed the gathering to take place.

Zwnews/ Zimlive