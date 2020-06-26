A suspected habitual Zimbabwean murderer who was remanded in custody at a South African prison facing multiple burglary, robbery and murder charges is now on the list of wanted criminals in South Africa after he eecaped from a Limpopo prison, police authorities in the regional economic powerhouse have confirmed.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the murder suspect Knowledge Lucky Mashava who escaped from remand prison in the Hlanganani policing area proxy to Giyani, is now the target of a police manhunt currently underway.

Brigadier Mojapelo said Mashava had been remanded in custody pending trial of the nine cases linked to murder, armed robberies and burglary.

“The suspect who is a Zimbabwean national was arrested for nine offences that he allegedly committed from June 2018 to February 2020 around Hlanganani, Giyani and Letsitele policing areas. The cases against him include murder, house and business robberies as well as burglaries at residential places,” Brig Mojapelo told the state media.

He also revealed that preliminary investigations indicated that Mashava ‘used an unknown object to cut open a certain portion in the cell building’.

Whilst cautioning members of the public against apprehending the alleged murderer who is said to be heavily armed and dangerous, Brig Mojapelo implored on anyone with information that could assist in the location of the prison escapee to contact the nearest police station or Captain Marivate on 0027 82 468 8673 and the crime hotline on 002686 001 10111.

Cases of jailed criminals escaping from prisons in the Limpopo Province are rife with statistics indicating that over 30 people, who include Zimbabweans, have escaped from prison cells in the last twelve months.

state media