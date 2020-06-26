POWER struggles have ripped the MDC-T faction apart ahead of its extraordinary congress slated for September, with interim leader Thokozani Khupe’s aides allegedly assaulted by party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora’s security staff at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House party headquarters in Harare on Wednesday.

The fracas reportedly took place before the party’s Wednesday standing committee meeting when Khupe’s aide, identified as Kudzanai

Mashumba, was allegedly assaulted by Mwonzora’s security.

This was after Mashumba attempted to conduct security checks, including checking on where Khupe would sit, a move that angered Mwonzora’s followers.

Mashumba could neither confirm nor deny the assault yesterday, referring questions to party authorities.

“I cannot say anything to the media. I do not talk on matters to do with the party,” was all Mashumba could say.

Sources who witnessed the incident, however, confirmed the physical clashes.

“We were preparing for the standing committee and Khupe’s aides came through wanting to do security checks and also to see where the president was going to sit and other issues as per procedure,” one of the party officials who witnessed the fracas said.

“One of Khupe’s aides made enquiries on the security situation, but this did not go down well with one of the security personnel who asked him why he was making such enquiries.

“An altercation ensued and Khupe’s aide was pushed to the ground and assaulted.”

newsday