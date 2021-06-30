At least two Zimbabwean referees, will join the Warriors hoist the country’s flag high after being named among the 21 match officials at next month’s Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The two are Rusape-based referee Brighton Chimene and assistant referee Brighton Nyika from Bulawayo.

The 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup will run from July 6-18.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will kick start their group matches with a date against the Mambas of Mozambique.

Zimbabwe will then meet Senegal’s Lions of Teranga who are featuring as guests to the tournament.

Cosafa Cup referees list:

Abongile Tom (South Africa), Akhona Makalima (South Africa), Antonio Dungula (Angola), Artur Adriano Vaz Joao Alfinar (Mozambique), Athoumani Mohamed (Comoros), Audrick Nkole (Zambia), Brighton Chimene (Zimbabwe), Eldrick Adelaide (Seychelles), Andofetra Rakotojaona (Madagascar), Keabetswe Dintwa (Botswana), Osiase Koto (Lesotho),Sabelo Sibandze (Eswatini).

Assistants:

Brighton Nyika (Zimbabwe), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Elphas Sitole (South Africa), Ivanildo Meirelles De Sanches Lopes (Angola), Lucky Kegakologetswe (Botswana), Paulina Joel (Namibia), Petros Mzikayifani Mbingo (Eswatini), Singeve Sem (Namibia), Siza Dlangamandla (Lesotho), Venestancio Cossa (Mozambique), Joseph Nyauti (Malawi).

-Zwnews