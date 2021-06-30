The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa says the party stands in solidarity with the people of eSwatini ( formerly Swaziland) who are demanding reforms.

ESwatini King Mswati is under growing pressure to reform amid anti-monarch protests in Africa’s absolute monarchy.

There has been rumours that he fled the country, but the government refuted the claims.

Protesters have burned Eswatini Beverages which is partly owned by King Mswati as the civil unrest in the Kingdom spirals out of control.

Protesters have shut down the Times of Eswatini newspaper for supporting King Mswati and his regime.

-Zwnews