Four men have been convicted for their parts in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Trust Junior Jordan Gangata in the Armley area of Leeds in March.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday, 30 November) found Paul Mbwasse, 19, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield; Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford and Karlson Ogie, 19, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford, guilty of murder.

Brandon Paradzai, 20, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, was found guilty of manslaughter.

All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 18 December for sentencing.