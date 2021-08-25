The University of Pretoria (UP), which is led by Zimbabwean academic Professor Tawana Khupe, has been ranked number 2 in South Africa and Africa, in uniRank’s latest top universities ranking on the continent.

Professor Khupe studied and worked at the University of Zimbabwe, Oslo, Rhodes and Wits University.

UniRank is a leading international higher education directory and search engine.

It features the reviews and rankings of more than 13 000 universities and colleges in 200 countries.

Meanwhile, University of Cape Town is South Africa and Africa’s leading university.

Apparently, Zimbabweans have over years flown the country’s flag high in foreign lands.

Apart from Zimbabweans making waves across the globe mainly in sporting disciplines, they have done so in other areas too.

Zimbabweans have made waves in the world of sport, academics and business.

The country has been suffering from brain drain as most of these were forced out of the country in search of greener pastures as the local economy fell.

Zwnews