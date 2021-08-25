The government says schools will re-open on 30 August 2021 for examination classes and on 6 September 2021 for non-examination classes.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said intercity and intracity transportation for learners will be allowed during this period.

Meanwhile, she also said restaurants now allowed to re-open for sit-in patrons who are fully vaccinated subject to the production of vaccination cards and strict adherence to Covid19 protocols.

Zwnews