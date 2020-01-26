Zim couple nabbed in Namibia for allegedly killing a girl before setting her body on fire

EDWARD Nkata, the Zimbabwean national implicated in the brutal murder of the ten-year-old girl whose body was found burned beyond recognition in a skip in Windhoek North, has been arrested after a relentless search by members of the Namibian Police.

The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said Nkata was arrested by members of the Serious Crime Investigations Division on the B1 Road at the turn-off to Okakara.

“Members of the police set up temporary road blocks on all possible routes that the suspect, his wife and their three children might have taken in their attempt to escape from Namibia,” she said.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon the Namibian Police in an urgent bulletin requested the public to assist in tracing Nkata and his wife in connection with the brutal murder and mutilation of a little girl.

Nkata was identified as the main suspect in the murder of the little girl whose badly burned body was discovered by a retired teacher in a municipal skip in Windhoek North early on Saturday morning.

According to the urgent bulletin released by the Namibian Police, Nkata and his wife were travelling with a baby girl and two boys, aged eight and 11 while attempting to flee to Zimbabwe.

Earlier on Sunday detectives arrested the little girl’s mother in connection with the brutal murder and mutilation of her body. It is believed that Nkata committed the brutal act before setting the skip along Ooievaar Street on fire with the victim’s body inside to hide the heinous crime long enough to flee to Zimbabwe.

It was reported earlier that Nkata and the little girl’s mother was seen on closed circuit television footage while dragging a wheelie bin that possibly contained the victim’s body to the steel skip.

The footage led serious crime detectives to the door of the house where the victim stayed with her mother, the Zimbabwean couple and their three children.

Is Nkata a Zimbabwean name?

Zimbabwe authorities have been verifying the nationality of criminals arrested in neighboring countries after learning that people from other countries are identifying themselves as Zimbabweans whenever they get arrested in the SADC so they can slip into their actual countries if they get bail.

The name Nkata is largely used and very common in Malawi, followed by Zambia, Zambia, Uganda, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. It is also used by people who are native to South Africa, DR Congo, Cameroon and Tanzania.

agencies