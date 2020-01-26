Motor-mouth Norton legislator Themba Mliswa has said Zimbabweans who disapprove the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa could be ‘going against God’s will’ as the 77-year-old was ‘put there by God’.

Mliswa praised Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia, who are congregants of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe,for embracing other churches after they attended the 49th edition of the ZAOGA FIF Ministries’ International Pastors conference in Glenview today, Sunday 26 January.

(President Mnangagwa and) the First Lady are from the Methodist Church in (Zimbabwe). I’m happy that they are able to embrace other churches showing he is the leader of the nation. We might not like him as President but the Bible says they are put there by God and so we can’t go against God’s will”, said Mliswa in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

Although he won the Norton seat as an independent candidate in 2018, Mliswa has publicly sided with Mnangagwa at various platforms.

In his address, Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans are a peace-loving lot and denounced violence.

Zwnews