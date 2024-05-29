Zimbabwe’s comedian Learmore Jonasi, 31, from Chimanimani put up a splendid performance at the America’s Got Talent Show branded as one of the funniest act in the competition’s history.

He got the Golden Buzzer and now goes straight to Live Shows.

Jonasi, widely known by his stage name Long John, has taken the world by storm with his recent success on America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Long John, who is beloved for his witty humor and compelling storytelling, received the highly coveted golden buzzer from Terry Crews, propelling him straight to the AGT finals.

