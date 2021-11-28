Zimbabwean biomedical scientist Professor Collen Masimirembwa has won a US$1 million Callistus Juma Fellowship sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He is one of 14 African recipients.

The fellowship will enable Masimirembwa to create centres of excellence in translational genomic medicine in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria over a five-year period.

He is the chief scientific officer of the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology in Harare.

Before founding the institute, which is based at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital, the University of Zimbabwe-trained Masimirembwa spent 10 years working as a principal scientist at AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical company in Sweden. Newshawks