Uganda Airlines is investigating allegations of misconduct against one of its passengers who was recorded on video hawking grasshoppers in the plane. According to Shakira Rahim, the Public relations manager of the Airline, the passenger who has now been identified as Paul Mubiru was selling grasshoppers on a flight headed to Dubai, which is against the regulations of the airline.
