Uganda Airlines is investigating allegations of misconduct against one of its passengers who was recorded on video hawking grasshoppers in the plane. According to Shakira Rahim, the Public relations manager of the Airline, the passenger who has now been identified as Paul Mubiru was selling grasshoppers on a flight headed to Dubai, which is against the regulations of the airline.

Uganda Airlines is considering adding local delicacy Nsenene (long-horned grasshoppers) on their menu for regional and international flights.

This follows a video that has gone viral in Uganda in which a passenger on flight no 446 to Dubai on November 26 is seen selling Nsenene to fellow passengers on the flight.

“We have picked lessons from the incident. Some of our customers enjoy Nsenene”, the statement said.

They however stressed they do not condone the act of selling Nsenene on the flight, and Minister of Works and Transport Gen Wamala Katumba has asked management to penalise all staff on duty when the incident took place.

“About the video making rounds on social media of someone vending Nsenene aboard

@UG_Airlines , I have spoken to the leadership of the airline to take action against the staff who were in charge when this happened,” Katumba said.