Reports from South Africa indicate that a 37-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s lover.

The man, who ios believed to be living in South Africa illegally, reportedly stabbed Jonas Lesolia, 57, to death in Vaal Park, Sasolburg on Monday.

He is expected in court this Wednesday.

Narrating the murder case, Free State police spokesperson Constable Langa Maselela said:

“It is alleged that the girlfriend was pursuing both Jonas Lesolia and [the] suspect… as partners at the same time”.

According to Maselela, the suspect traced the movements of his girlfriend and caught her with the 57-year-old on their way to work.

The police publicist said the 37-year old Zimbabwean stabbed the victim multiple times using a sharp object and fled on foot, leaving the girlfriend at the scene.

He added that the police were called to the scene and emergency personnel declared the victim dead.

The accused murderer was traced and arrested on the same day, said the police.

Zwnews