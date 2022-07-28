Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says as Susan Mutami’s former lover he will enlighten the nation on her rape allegations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mliswa says he has evidence and will give it out.

“I will respond to Susan Mutami’s allegations against self & ED, as someone who had an affair with her.

“I will be appearing on ZimEye on Sunday 7pm where I will show the evidence. “I hold no brief from anyone,” he says.

Mutami alleged that Mnangagwa raped her when she was 15 years old. She even reported the matter to Australian police where she is based.

Meanwhile, Mutami had a lover affair with Mliswa and they have a child together.

Zwnews