Eight suspected zama zamas have suffocated to death underground in Limpopo after heavy rains washed soil into an illegal mine’s exit, trapping them inside.

FOUR Zimbabweans were among illegal miners, known as zama-zamas, that died at Driekop Chrome Mine near Burgersfort in Limpopo province, South Africa, on Friday.

The other dead, whose bodies were discovered on Sunday, include one South African and three Mozambicans.

One relative of the deceased, Tapiwa Chinemo, took to social media to narrate the incident, and said the deceased drowned following a collapse of the shaft as a result of heavy rains.

“I believe that the deceased drowned in the gully since there were heavy rains.

“I believe they were trapped after waterflows washed soil into all exit points and they drowned inside.”

