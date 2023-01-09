A Chitungwiza-based prophet has divided his congregants after dumping his wife for a younger woman from his church.

Ezekiel Masiyandima, 44, of Ebenezer Prophetic Ministries, dumped his wife of 18 years, Portia Chiwanga, 38, for his 21-year-old congregant, Melania Madamombe.

A number of church members are reportedly unhappy and boycotted services in protest over their leader’s move.

Masiyandima confirmed to H-Metro that he had married Melania because Portia had been accusing him of witchcraft for some time.

He also accused Portia of taking presents from church to use for her private business.

“It’s true that I have separated with Portia because she has been accusing me of using juju.

“Arikunditi ndakaromba zvichitevera rufu rwevana vedu nenzira yaasina kunzwisisa.

“She would attack me for my visits to Nigeria to see Prophet TB Joshua and also my last visit to see TB Joshua’s wife.

“Her parents misled her into believing white garment prophets and those are the ones who gave falsehoods about causes of our children’s deaths.

“Portia ended up not attending church to engage in cross-border trading, so we are no longer together and she is the one feeding church members with falsehoods.

“Yes, I have married one of our church members called Melania saka yanetsa iyoyo,” he said.

Portia regretted marrying Masiyandima, describing him as a drunkard, abusive and a womaniser.

“I endured being the wife of someone who claims to be a prophet. Ezekiel would come home drunk and assault me for no reason.

“He would take his time to device ways to take church members’ money and opened a new Ecocash line for that,” she said.

She blamed Masiyandima for not building her faith in God.

“Instead of building my faith in God, Ezekiel hardened my heart and dampened my faith and spirit, and I now regret the years I lived as his wife.

“God blessed us with five children, but three of them died mysteriously and I do not rule out his so-called mysterious prayers.

“He has turned to younger women and I am told he is now living with one woman he is yet to pay lobola for.

“Ezekiel never paid any cent to my parents for lobola for the past 18 years. With five children, you would expect such a person to be a responsible father and prophet.

“But he is comfortable finding ways of manipulating church members to help him pay lobola for his new young wife,” said Portia.

Melania could not be reached for comment.

STATE MEDIA