The country is yet to detect the new Covid-19 variant which was reported in South Africa on 24 November, says the government.

The Ministry of Health has however, disclosed that the country’s response team has been placed on high alert.

Health Minister, Constantino Chiwenga says the movement of people is being monitored to curb the importation of the variant.

Meanwhile, South Africa has warned that inter-provincial travel in that country could be banned.

At least 2 800 new cases and 12 deaths were recorded yesterday.

Zwnews