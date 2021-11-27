Journalist placed on 3 weeks soft diet after being assaulted by police for taking pictures

Seasoned journalist, Blessed Mhlanga was last night assaulted and detained by police for taking pictures at Zindoga.

His teeth curved in and he had to be put on soft diet for three weeks by doctors until he recovers.

“Last night I was arrested n detained by police for taking pictures of police officers at Zindoga.

“I was detained without charge 4 3 hrs. A policeman struck my mouth with a fist, my teeth curved in killing my smile. Only released with Misa Zimbabwe’s help.

“Now at hospital,” he said.

Narrating his ordeal from hospital bed, Mhlanga said:

“I will live.@PoliceZimbabwe instead of protecting me, attacked me, and hurt me. Dr Machiya worked on restoring me.

“My mouth is numb I can’t feel me. Been placed on three weeks soft diet don’t even know what that means.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has a reputation of attacking journalists especially those who try to cover their bad acts.

Police brutality is common in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews