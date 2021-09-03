Zimbabwe Warriors play South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon. The encounter presents an opportunity for some players to prove that they deserve to don the senior national team jersey.

Kick-off is at 3 pm Zimbabwe Time.

Where to watch the match: ZBC TV, SABC1 and FIFA Youtube Channel

Here are the Starting XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: T. Shumba, T. Chimwemwe, A. Mudimu, O. Bhasera, D. Lunga, M. Munetsi, T. Kamusoko, K. Mahachi, K. Musona (c), K. Billiat, T. Kadewere.

South Africa XI:

Williams, Morena, De Reuck , Xulu, Mobbie, Mvala, Mokoena, Tau, Links, Singh, Makgopa

Subs: Mothwa, Bvuma, Blom, Dube, Ngcobo, Brooks, Maart, Mbule, Hlongwane, Letsoalo.