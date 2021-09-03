Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the fact that ZANU PF still has G40 members in it makes the party a fertile ground for change in the country.

Moyo says the majority of G40 members neither left the ruling party nor were they expelled.

“FACTS ONLY: the overwhelming majority of G40 in ZANU PF’s leadership and membership ranks were neither expelled nor left the party after the 2017 Army coup.

“They are in it.

“It’s precisely for this reason that the most strategic fertile ground for change in Zimbabwe is the ZANU-PF base,” he says.

Moyo adds that the G40 within ZANU PF voted for Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and he beat President Emmerson Mnangagwa only to have the victory stolen.

