PICTURES: Knowledge Musona’s injured ankle healed by TB Joshua??

Belgium based Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is reported to have experienced miracle healing of his injured ankle after visiting TB Joshua, a self proclaimed Nigerian Prophet.

Writing on his social media channel, the Nigerian church leader said:

Mr Knowledge Musona, Captain of the Zimbabwe national football team, had suffered from an ankle injury for five years. As the Belgium-based footballer refused the surgery the doctor suggested, he ran to The SCOAN for divine restoration and was healed instantly.

But others feel that if TB Joshua is real, he has to prove himself at our hospitals…