Zimbabwe Warriors play Burkina Faso in a must win match at the Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN 2021) at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé this evening.

Warriors general manager says the boys are ready to take on Burkina Faso in the CHAN 2021 tournament clash today. This will be the Warriors’ second game after they lost 1-0 to the hosts Cameroon.

He said:

“One thing is that the boys are trying really hard to make sure that they win this one. “They are confident and have been trying to grasp the way the coaches want them to play. We still need to polish up and we still need hard work to get ready as you know they haven’t been active unlike their opponents. “But the players are responding, which is a positive thing. “The combinations are coming and l know that they really want to win this one,” he said. “We are hoping to get a positive result against Burkina Faso. “Regarding injuries, Richard Hachiro, Ronald Chitiyo, Qadr Amini and Thomas Chideu are out of the game. But the rest of the guys are okay.”

Mpandare has pleaded with fans to rally behind the team.

“I want to urge our fans back home to rally behind us. “We need their support as we go into this encounter,” he said.

Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso lost their opening fixtures at the tournament on Saturday with both teams under pressure to win on Wednesday to stand any chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Any result that is not a win for Zimbabwe would rule them out of progressing to the next round.