The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZim) says today the country is expecting a heatwave.

MSDZim is the national designated authority on Meteorology, Climate and Seismology.

MSDZim says this means that temperatures and humidity will be quite high.

The department also says Matabeleland Provinces will experience isolated thunderstorms from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, issues of climate change has been topical for some time.

Recently, world leaders met in Scotland, UK to discuss matters of climate change and mitigation measures.

People are urged to take lots of fluids to replenish lost water from the body.

