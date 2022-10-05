Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says it is too late for the country to have electoral reforms before the much anticipated 2023 polls.

Moyo says plans for reforms like electronic transmission of results should have started soon after the 2018 elections and not now.

“With about 10 or so months to go before Zim’s next general election, it would be irrational to expect the introduction of electronic voting or electronic transmission of election results.

“The process of doing so, should have started soon after the last election in 2018,” he says.

Meanwhile, Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa recently launched an election roadmap centred on reforms before the 2023 polls.

Chamisa made seven key demands among them electronic transmission of results.

