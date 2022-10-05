City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says the local authority will not sell its stadia, as this would be like the biblical selling of one’s birthright for a bowl of soup.

Mafume says he is under pressure from companies, individuals and prophets who to take over council stadiums like Rufaro and Gwanzura.

“We will not sell our stadiums for a bowl of soup,” says Mafume.

Apparently, City of Harare owns, Rufaro stadium in Mbare, Gwanzura stadium in Highfields and Glamis Arena at Harare showgrounds.

In fact, the local authority has engaged Nakiso Consortium to construct a sporting centre in Donnybrook, east of the capital.

The facility will be built at an open space adjacent to Donnybrook Racecourse and would consist of a stadium.

Speaking to Newsday recently, former Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe, who fronts Nakiso Consortium, said the project is aimed at bringing social amenities to the Donnybrook area.

He said: “Economic development is complemented by the presence of social infrastructures such as sporting facilities, cinemas and educational infrastructure.

“As Nakiso, we have seen it prudent to ensure the country’s development story is complete and provide the social amenities that have been missing in the Donnybrook area.”

The news comes after the HCC seem to have abandoned the plans to build a football stadium in Budirio, west of Harare.

The proposed 45,000 capacity seater High Glen Stadium would have become the second biggest stadium in Zimbabwe after the National Sports Stadium, owned by the Government of Zimbabwe.

The council approved the release of $1,4 million to facilitate preliminary works for the designing and drawing of plans.

Zwnews