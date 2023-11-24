Zimbabwe has so far exported over 210 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth over US$1 billion.

According to Zimbabwe Economic Review, more than two thirds of the tobacco, since the start of the marketing season exported and it is believed that US$1,6 billion exports can be met.

Apparently, US$900 million was realised in the 2022 season.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board indicate that with about 99 million kg of tobacco worth US$706m at an average price of US$7,16/kg the Far East remains the largest single market with the average price showing that it takes the largest share of the best quality leaf.

About 38 million kg valued at US$130 million was exported in Africa at an average price of US$3,45/kg.

Nearly 34 million kg of tobacco valued at US$148 million was exported to the European Union at an average price of US$4,34/kg. Another 28 million kg worth US$73 million went to the Middle East at an average price of US$2,57/kg.