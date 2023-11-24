President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says Citizens Coalition for Change CCC leader Nelson Chamisa should not set conditions for talks.

Charamba says Chamisa is not yet ripe for talks he is desperately seeking because of the fact that he is trying to set conditions.

“HAVASATI VAIBVA: They are still talking about a TRANSITIONAL AUTHORITY to a winner? Still setting pre-conditions for the dialogue they desperately need? MORE FIRE!!!!!!!!”

His comments comes amid reports that the highest decision-making body of the CCC is urging its leader, Chamisa, to engage in negotiations with President Mnangagwa.

This directive is said to have emerged during the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) session, which aimed to strategize the future of the beleaguered main opposition.

This follows a disputed election that drew condemnation from observers, and Zimbabwe has found itself in a political impasse, with the main opposition challenging the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa, who emerged victorious over Chamisa.

Zwnews