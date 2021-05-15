President Emmerson Mnangagwa says all cotton produced in Zimbabwe should be processed here so the country stops exporting jobs.

He says currently only 30-35% is beneficiated in the country, while the rest is exported in raw form then Zimbabwe imports clothes or fabric.

The President said these words while touring Archer, a subsidiary of Paramount Garments.

Paramount was established in 1948. They bought Archer in 2013. Its the largest clothing manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company employs about 2000 people.

Paramount manufactures up to 2 million garments a year.

Archer’s range of garments includes school wear, work wear, casual wear and PPEs. It exports about 60% of its garments to the region and to Europe. The exports are worth US$15 million each year.

