Three High Court judges are expected to deliver their ruling at 12pm today on chamber application challenging the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office past the retirement age of 70.

The ruling is expected after having finished hearing arguments from both sides during a late night court session, which sat for 10 hours from 2.30PM to 12.30AM.

The challenge was born out of the Constitutional Amendment Act Number 2 which was recently published in the government gazette, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa used to extend Malaba’s term of office by another five years.

-Zwnews