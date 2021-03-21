ZIMBABWE SCHOOLS will open for all classes tomorrow, with the Government giving the greenlight to the alternating approach to learning that will see some pupils attending school for only two days per week to limit numbers as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

According to the SOP, classes must not have more than 35 pupils and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has given the nod to individual schools to reduce and alternate classes to ensure there is a limited number of pupils per class at a particular time.

As was done last year, this could see some schools allowing pupils to only attend classes two days per week, spend three days learning from home and then rotate in the following week. Responding to questions from Sunday News, director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said alternating and hot sitting classes will depend on each individual school’s capacity.

“This depends on the school, some need to alternate, some don’t. Our SOPs instruct that we have not more than 35 learners per class. But the less the better. As for actual teacher establishment, let’s wait for schools to open and then we assess,” said Mr Ndoro.

Some schools with resources have been teaching via online portals since lockdown started in 2020.