A popular Zanu PF activist Godfrey ‘Drado’ Manyanga was last night stabbed to death following a disagreement with another youth from Kwekwe’s Amaveni neighborhood, Zwnews has heard.

According to reports, the accused murderer who stabbed Manyanga was also shot by armed detectives while trying to flee from the scene.

Zwnews paid a courtesy call at the Manyanga residence in the W-section and can authoritatively confirm the late Drado’s demise.

At the time of writing, police investigations were still ongoing.

more details to follow…

Zwnews