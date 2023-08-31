THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dispelled social media rumours that schools will reopen on September 12.

Instead, schools will open, as indicated, on September 4.

Social media platforms have been spreading rumours that the dates have been changed.

The Deputy Director of Communications in the Ministry, Patrick Zumbo, said there were no changes to the calendar.

“There are no changes and schools are opening on the 4th of September and will close on December 1 as initially planned,” he said.