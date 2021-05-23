The nation is today remembering war hero and intelligence supremo Dumiso Dabengwa who died on this day, 23 May 2019, at the age of 79.

The Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation says its patron was a true Zimbabwean patriot, an icon, whose life; the organisation continues to celebrate, guard his memories jealously and advance his legacy.

“On this day 23 May 2019, Our Patron Dr Dumiso Dabengwa was elevated to the after life.

“A true Zimbabwean patriot, an icon, we continue to celebrate his life, guard his memories jealously and advance his legacy,” says the Foundation.

Mlondolozi Ndlovu, a journalist and media researcher, writing in his own capacity said in Dabengwa, Zimbabwe lost one of its sons’ of the contemporary revolutionary struggle against social, political as well as economic injustice since the early 60’s.

As noted by Ndlovu, at his death he had been continuously agitating for a democratic, free and independent Zimbabwe and endorsed MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa as the presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.

Dabengwa, was a Moscow-trained intelligence supremo and insurgent leader in Zimbabwe’s liberation war.

Dabengwa had a feared reputation among the white minority of Zimbabwe that he earned the sobriquet “the Black Russian.”

This came from his close ties to the Soviet Union, where he underwent training by the K.G.B. in the 1960s.

-Zwnews