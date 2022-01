At least 12 deaths and 373 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, about 164 people hospitalised from the virus.

Apparently, the country is planning to vaccinate at least 10 million from the estimated population of 15 million.

The government recently postponed the reopening of schools citing rising Covid 19 cases in the country.

Zwnews