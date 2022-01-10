The official opening of the 2022 Legal Year which is presided over by the Chief Justice Luke Malaba is set for this afternoon.

The theme of this Calendar Year is; “Use of Technology to enhance efficiency and the rule of law in the Judiciary.”

Meanwhile, CJ Malaba says: ““It has been accepted as the reality that the use of technology in the administration of justice will go a long way in ensuring that justice is accessible to the public.”

He adds that rule of law is critical to democracy with litigants accessing justice without limitations.

Malaba says the delay in the deployment of the Electronic Case Management System which underpins the use of ICT as a way of enhancing efficiency and the promotion of the Rule of Law has been caused by Covid-19.

He says there is an expectation of its launch in May 2022.

Zwnews