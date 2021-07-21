The country has recorded its third highest Covid-19 infections with 2,683 new cases.

This included 50 deaths.

Hospitalisations was also at a high, with 811 people admitted.

Meanwhile, vaccination peaked at 63,059 for the first dose, getting closer to the 70,000/day target.

Apparently, Cabinet decided yesterday that as all civil servants should now be vaccinated, those unvaccinated will no longer be entitled to Covid-19 insurance.

It also cut duty staff to 25 percent to decongest offices on two-week rotations, vaccinated staff will be given priority.

Zwnews