The country has recorded its third highest Covid-19 infections with 2,683 new cases.
This included 50 deaths.
Hospitalisations was also at a high, with 811 people admitted.
Meanwhile, vaccination peaked at 63,059 for the first dose, getting closer to the 70,000/day target.
Apparently, Cabinet decided yesterday that as all civil servants should now be vaccinated, those unvaccinated will no longer be entitled to Covid-19 insurance.
It also cut duty staff to 25 percent to decongest offices on two-week rotations, vaccinated staff will be given priority.
Zwnews