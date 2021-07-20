ZIMBABWE POLICE yesterday intercepted Toyota Quantum vehicle, stolen from neighbouring South Africa, along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway.

Sharing a picture of the Toyota Quantum, which is generally used by cross-border transporters, on Twitter, police said Wiseman Ndlovu (35) and Nkosilomusa Ndlovu (42), alleged to have stolen the vehicle, were arrested on the spot.

Police said the duo tried to disable the tracker on the vehicle but failed.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Wiseman Ndlovu (35) and Nkosilomusa Ndlovu (42) in connection with the alleged theft of a Quantum vehicle reg number JZ70RR GP from South Africa.

“The vehicle was intercepted by Police in Bulawayo along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Rd on 19/07/21.

“It was established that the vehicle was stolen through a tracking system which the suspects tried to tamper with and failed to disable,” Tweeted the police.

