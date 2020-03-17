According to a South Africa news agency eNCA, someone in Zimbabwe has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has since been quarantined.

This follows unconfirmed reports that Zimbabwe has recorded it’s first case of coronavirus.

But Mnangagwa’s government says there was no case of coronavirus confirmed as of 17 March 2020.

The rumour is related to the sad story of a Chinese woman who arrived in the country and failed to get a booking in many of the Harare lodges and hotels due to coronavirus fears.

She was found wondering about sickly and taken to Wilkins Medical Centre by ambulance.

It was later reported she is Covid 19 positive.