Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) coronavirus/COVID-19 situation report as of 24 December 2020:

New cases: 130

Locals: 130

Returnees: 0

Deaths: 9

Recoveries: 55

PCR Tests Done: 1 870

National Recovery Rate: 80.7%

Active Cases: 2 133

Total Cumulative Cases: 12 876

Total Recoveries: 10 314

Total Deaths: 339

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who chairs the COVID-19 information and communication sub-committee,

said:

The threat posed by Covid-19 has not rescinded but has increased as there is a new strain of the virus.

Now more than ever we need to practice protective and preventive measures such as wearing our masks in public spaces, washing or sanitising our hands, and physical distancing.