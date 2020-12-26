Blessing Malinganiza

Tino Kadewere ended the last game of 2020 on a high after he registered his seventh goal of the season in Ligue 1.

The Warriors striker scored again and provided an assist, in Olympique Lyon’s 3-0 win over Nantes on Wednesday.

It was their eighth win in their last 10 matches and they have lost just once in their 17 games so far in a 38-game season.

With seven goals, Kadewere is the joint sixth top scorer in the French Ligue 1, six goals behind PSG’s Kylian Mbappe who has four penalties to his credit.

At club level, Kadewere is the third highest scorer behind Karl Brillant Toko Ekambi with nine goals and Memphis Depay on eight.

Of Depay’s haul, five are from the penalty spot.

Despite missing the opening games, Kadewere has now been directly involved in 10 goals (seven goals, three assists) for Lyon in his debut season.

“I’m happy I scored again in the last game of the year. It was a solid performance from the team and a great victory to us. “Yeah scoring in almost every game is fun, it makes me happy to score and that’s the plan. I wish to do that in every game I play because that’s the plan, God willing. “And I’m also happy that we ended the season on a high note and we needed to collect maximum points,” he said.

He added:

“At the end of the day it’s not about me but team effort. “Everyone had a part to play to earn the ultimate goal which was to win the game and we are all happy.”

Since today is Christmas day the striker has revealed his plans.

“I will spend the day with my family, nothing much. “I want to spend some quality time with them because Christmas is all about family,” he said.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for Les Gones this season and was also on target in last week’s victory over Nice which earned him the man of the match accolade.

The result sees Lyon go level on points with log leaders Lille.

hmetro