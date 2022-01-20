Lawyer for Thokozani Khupe, Nqobani Sithole says the purported suspension of the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai vice president is null and void.

Sithole says party leader Douglas Mwonzora, who wrote to Khupe on January 12 suspending her, expelled himself from party by declaring himself leader of MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora recently declared that he and his party will use the MDC Alliance name, grabbing it from Nelson Chamisa.

And Sithole says by doing so, Mwonzora expelled himself from the MDC-T.

He was responding to a media statement by the party saying it had suspended Khupe.

Speaking to the media, MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said also suspended is Senator Khaliphani Phugeni, who is accused of setting up a parallel communication structure within the party.

Khupe and Phugeni remain lawmakers, but are banned from party activities – including addressing media.

Zwnews