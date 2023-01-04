Here is a full list of all Zimbabwe public holidays for 2023
The days were announced by the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, in a Government Gazette.
“It is hereby declared that in terms of Section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act (Chapter 10:21), the days listed in the schedule will be public holidays in 2023.
“The list does not include any days which the President may declare to be public holidays in terms of Section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act (Chapter 10:21),” reads the Government Gazette.
|zwnews.com
|DATE
|DAY
|HOLIDAY
|1 January
|Sunday
|New Year’s Day
|2 January
|Monday
|New Year Holiday
|21 February
|Tuesday
|Robert Mugabe National Youth Day
|7 April
|Friday
|Good Friday
|8 April
|Saturday
|Easter Saturday
|9 April
|Sunday
|Easter Sunday
|10 April
|Monday
|Easter Monday
|18 April
|Tuesday
|Zimbabwe Independence Day
|1 May
|Monday
|Workers’ Day
|25 May
|Thursday
|Africa Day
|14 August
|Monday
|Zimbabwe Heroes Day
|15 August
|Tuesday
|Zimbabwe Defense Forces Day
|22 December
|Friday
|Zimbabwe National Unity Day
|25 December
|Monday
|Christmas Day
|26 December
|Tuesday
|Boxing Day
Summary: Zim Public Holidays 2023
New Year’s Day will fall on Sunday 1, January 2023 with the following day being a national holiday while National Youth Day will be on Tuesday 21 February 2023.
Easter will run from April 7 to 10.
Independence Day will fall on Tuesday 18 April, while Worker’s Day will be on Monday 1 May with Africa Day on Thursday 25 May. Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day will be commemorated Monday 14 August and Tuesday 15 August, respectively.
National Unity Day will be on Friday 22 December, with Christmas on Monday 25 December, and Boxing Day on the following day.
