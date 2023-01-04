Popular comedienne, Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata has offered to pay for the DNA retest of a couple that went viral after appearing on Tinashe Mugabe’s Closure DNA Show.

Despite the mother’s believable story, viewers had a shock of their lives after it emerged that the alleged father was not biologically linked to the child.

Now, reacting to the shock and disbelief on the mother’s face when results were pronounced, Mai Titi penned an open letter to the show host Tinashe Mugabe saying;

Dear Tinashe Mugabe when I return to Zimbabwe can we have a rerun of this DNA please I need to be there when you are processing the blood. Ndendapedza zvikwereti will pay for it. This one specifically. I’m not satsfied with the results.”

Meanwhile, Mike Chimombe-led youth empowerment outfit, Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) has called for the ban of multi-award winning Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D from performing in the the country.

This comes after Winky D’s release of his album Eureka Eureka which a section of scholars and academics said has heavy political undertones.

Addressing journalists today, EEG representatives said they would want for Winky D to be banned from performing until he starts singing nation building content.

Hip Hop artiste, Holy Ten has since said he now regrets working with Winky D on his latest offering.

In the new album, Winky D collaborated with Holy Ten on a song called Ibotso, which the latter now regrets being part of as it has been “politicised.”

Writing on Twitter, Holy Ten highlighted that the politicisation of the song is harming his brand.

Activists, journalists, lawyers – Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve & save everyone so help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side.

“Do not politicize a project that I’ve considered a mere honor to be a part of. I regret it now honestly.

Newsreport