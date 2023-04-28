Opposition leader and President of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume, has been handed a four-year prison sentence for his involvement in organizing demonstrations against corruption on July 31, 2020.

Harare Magistrate Mrs. Feresi Chakanyuka convicted Ngarivhume on Thursday, charging him with inciting violence. In response, Ngarivhume’s lawyer, Professor Madhuku, has vowed to appeal the verdict in the High Court and has also filed for bail while awaiting the appeal.

Renowned Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono reveals that Ngarivhume will effectively serve three years in prison. Chin’ono further asserts that the accusations brought against the politician are baseless.

Jacob Ngarivhume, a prominent political activist in Zimbabwe, has been sentenced to four years in jail for his role in organizing anti-corruption demonstrations in 2020.

The magistrate has determined that he will spend three years behind bars.

Ngarivhume’s initial arrest occurred on July 20, 2020, after he called for the demonstrations scheduled for July 31 of the same year.

Zimbabwe’s constitution guarantees citizens the right to peaceful demonstrations.

The ruling ZANUPF regime has targeted journalists who have exposed corruption, imprisoning them under nonexistent laws and unfounded charges.

Following his sentencing, Ngarivhume expressed that the government aims to prevent his participation in the upcoming election but asserted that he will remain steadfast.

“We understand their intentions; they seek to silence any form of dissent in this country,” he stated.