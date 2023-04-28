Muzenda’s son dies in suspicious Accident…. Tongai Muzenda former deputy minister and son to the late Vice President of Zimbabwe, Simon Muzenda died yesterday in a suspicious car accident in Harare, Borrowdale around 10pm.

He reportedly died on the spot. Incidentally Muzenda was the current Minerals Marketing Cooperation of Zimbabwe General Manager .

MMCZ is implicated in the Gold Mafia scandal. Was the late VP’s son assassinated so that he would not spill the beans on the alleged smuggling of minerals by senior Zanu Pf officials? Source: Change Radio Zimbabwe