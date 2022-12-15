Zimbabwe national cricket team fielding coach, Shepherd Makunura, has died.

Makunura, who was also Southern Rocks mentor, passed away at West End Hospital in Harare on Thursday morning.

He had been unwell for some time.

Makunura missed the International Cricket Council World Cup that was held between October and November due to ill health.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the development.

“Shepherd Makunura made history with Mountaineers by becoming the first coach in to win three consecutive Logan Cup titles between 2017 and 2019 before he went on to claim the coveted silverware again the following season with Rocks.”

“We have lost one of our very best coaches, an unsung hero of our game who has been instrumental in the unearthing and nurturing of many of Zimbabwe’s talented players.” – ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

Zwnews