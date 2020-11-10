Zimbabwe authorities are intensifying investigations into the death of socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a horror car accident along Borrowdale Road, Harare on Sunday morning.

Ginimbi (36) died when his Rolls-Royce Wraith vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home in the company of Limumba Karim, a fugitive from Malawi, socialite Mitchel “Moana” Amuli and Alichia Adams.

They were coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly Sankayi in Harare’s avenues area. They all perished in the accident.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: “We are still conducting our investigations, keep checking with us tomorrow.”

There has been a conspiracy theory that Ginimbi had been shot over illegal dealings.

In addition to this, Ginimbi’s friend and business partner Karim Limumba had a bounty on his head in connection with a massive US$30 million cash heist in his home country, Malawi.

Is it possible someone fired live ammunition into the speeding vehicle causing the driver to lose control?

Experts who have seen the so called bullet holes on Ginimbi’s vehicle were quick to point that those are grooves made by manufacturer to join various pieces of the vehicles together.

Many have also pointed to videos posted that show Kadungure drinking while driving as the real “bullets” that caused the crash.

An individual who attended the party said about the state of Ginimbi when he left the pub:

Genius normally leaves the pub around 2 am but this is the first time he left at around 5 am. He was visibly drunk and had it not been for the fact that he was not comfortable letting other people drive his car, it was best for him not to drive.

One security guard identified as Martin said that he was patrolling the area when he witnessed the accident. “I always see Ginimbi at this hour (5am) when I finish work and he will be driving to his Domboshava house. Today he had his Rolls Royce and was speeding as usual. I heard a bang and I rushed to investigate. I saw him trying to open the doors with a view to rescuing his friends.

